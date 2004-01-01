JOIN THE LITE 96.3 FAMILY
Heather Leigh
10am-2pm
      A rotisserie chicken and a few ingredients make a delicious dinner!
      Diane Shannon Hansell
      Jan 10
      When it's cold, a satisfying one dish casserole seems to be a perfect solution. I got this recipe from Martha Stewart and it's a great weeknight idea. Stop and pick up a rotisserie chicken and you can have dinner ready in no time. Chicken and...
      Warm up your weekend, shop fresh, and hike in the snow!
      Lisa Knight
      Jan 10
      This weekend offers 2 chances to enjoy great comfort foods....plus shop the best local foods indoors! And with all the fresh snow we've been getting, why not get out and enjoy it with a hike on Sunday? Winter Warm Up on the Old Mission...
      Basic Health is just two workouts away!!
      Heather Leigh
      Jan 10
      As I mentioned last week one of my New Year's Resolutions every year is to workout and get into shape. I am very hot and cold with this.....more cold since having a child. Yes I have really good excuses for not working out! One is a 5 year old who...
      Small steps with big results for the New year!
      Heather Leigh
      Jan 4
      Every year I make the same resolution- get healthy! Not that I'm totally unhealthy but I could definitely use a tune up when it comes to eating and exercising. I struggle to carve out time to create good healthy meals. Exercise is very sporadic and...
      January Connecting Women in Business

      Join Lite 96.3's Heather Leigh for the next Connecting Women in Business, Tuesday, January 24th at Stafford's Perry Hotel. Dr. Gretchen Carroll of NCMC  will discuss how organizations across the globe are trying to understand the generational differences in their work forces. For the first time in history, there are five generations of  workers with different values, habits, attitudes, communication styles, mindsets and skill sets working side-by-side in a variety of employment settings. Managers and leaders across the globe are grappling with these differences and attempting to bridge the generational divide.  This interactive session will help you understand and celebrate these differences and present some tips and strategies for bridging the divide and engaging employees of all generations.

      Networking starts at 11:30 with lunch at noon. Click here to register.

      Find your new career here.

      Are you ready to become everything you know you can be? There are careers waiting that will fit your needs and desires. Ready to get started in your new life? Click here and see who is looking for you.

      Teddy Bear Patrol is on the move.

      The Lite 96.3 Teddy Bear Patrol delivered bears to first responders during EMS week. Emmet, Cheboygan and Charlevoix EMS and sheriff deputies are now stocked up for a busy summer. Your donations have provided hundreds of bears and they so appreciate it! Click here to read more.

      Hot Night Out

      One Hot Dish, Jan. 28th, 6:30, Mustang Wendy’s Harbor Springs
      Join Lite 96.3’s Tim Nixon for a fun night to help raise money for the Harbor Springs fire department. This will be so fun… as Tim auctions off firemen! You can bid on your favorite Harbor Springs fireman and enjoy dinner with them that night at Mustang Wendy’s. Free appetizers and specialty cocktails available with proceeds going to the fire department to buy extrication equipment. It’s a great way to help support the community and have a fun night out.
       
      Pet of the Week 

      Pet Of The Week

      Hello, my name is Chloe and I'm an eight year old Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix. I'm used to living in a home with family of all ages and friends of all sorts. And by friends I mean cats and other dogs that will respect me and treat me nice. I love to keep busy, so playtime is a must for me, but when I've had enough, I'm always good for a snuggle and quiet time. Read more about me here.