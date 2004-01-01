Apollo is our 4 year old Rottweiler Mix that we now have. He is here because his owners were moving and could not take him. Apollo is very friendly. He is also a sweet dog who loves to be around people. He was raised in a home with children and he was always very good around all different ages. Apollo gets along with dogs but not so much with cats. He knows quite a few of his commands and is house trained.

