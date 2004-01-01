JOIN THE LITE 96.3 FAMILY
      Hearty soup for a cold winter's night.
      Diane Shannon Hansell
      Jan 18
      My favorite cookbooks are from Ina Garten. I love how she keeps things simple. Her recipes always work and most of the time, they are easy enough for a weeknight. I was lucky enough to get her latest book Cooking For Jeffery as a Christmas gift and love...
      Read More
      Health tips from toddlers
      Heather Leigh
      Jan 18
      My 5 year old can drive me crazy sometimes!! I love her more than anything but I wonder sometimes if she's a bottomless pit! Always saying she's hungry or she's thirsty but then not eating a lot during mealtime. The hungry thing starts when...
      Read More
      2 winter festivals, a hot new show, and sips, soups and snowshoes!
      Lisa Knight
      Jan 17
      This weekend is full of fun events, including the chance to celebrate winter in Mackinaw City or East Jordan. You can enjoy a night at the theatre with a musical at the Old Town Playhouse, hit the Leelenau Peninsula wine trail for delicious fun on...
      Read More
      A rotisserie chicken and a few ingredients make a delicious dinner!
      Diane Shannon Hansell
      Jan 10
      When it's cold, a satisfying one dish casserole seems to be a perfect solution. I got this recipe from Martha Stewart and it's a great weeknight idea. Stop and pick up a rotisserie chicken and you can have dinner ready in no time. Chicken and...
      Read More
      Hot Night Out

      One Hot Dish, Wednesday, Jan. 25th, 6:30, Mustang Wendy’s Harbor Springs
      Join Lite 96.3’s Tim Nixon for a fun night to help raise money for the Harbor Springs fire department. This will be so fun… as Tim auctions off firemen! You can bid on your favorite Harbor Springs fireman and enjoy dinner with them that night at Mustang Wendy’s. Free appetizers and specialty cocktails available with proceeds going to the fire department to buy extrication equipment. It’s a great way to help support the community and have a fun night out.
       

      Find your new career here.

      Are you ready to become everything you know you can be? There are careers waiting that will fit your needs and desires. Ready to get started in your new life? Click here and see who is looking for you.

      Teddy Bear Patrol is on the move.

      The Lite 96.3 Teddy Bear Patrol delivered bears to first responders during EMS week. Emmet, Cheboygan and Charlevoix EMS and sheriff deputies are now stocked up for a busy summer. Your donations have provided hundreds of bears and they so appreciate it! Click here to read more.
      Pet of the Week 

      Pet Of The Week

      Lucy is our two year old female Pit Mix who was an owner surrender through no fault of her own. Lucy’s owner was transferred out of state and he could not take her. She is the sweetest girl.  Lucy loves to run and play, but she also loves to cuddle with you.  She would make that perfect companion for just about any lifestyle. Read more about me here.