      Need an idea for the big game?
      Diane Shannon Hansell
      Jan 31
      If you're heading to a Superbowl party and need a new appetizer recipe, I'm here to help. Meatballs are great because let's face it, everyone loves them. And this one is so easy because the slowcooker does most of the work. You don't even...
      Snowshoe the vineyards or catch a sleighride through BayView.
      Lisa Knight
      Jan 31
      This is a great weekend Up North. There is literally something for everyone. If you like to get out and enjoy winter, there are snowshoes and horse drawn sleigh rides. Throw in AlpenFrost and it's a winter wonderland! Enjoy the snow. Snowshoe Wine...
      What really is a Good Night's Sleep
      Heather Leigh
      Jan 30
      When is the last time you had a "good night's sleep"?  During the week I get about 6 or 7 hours and it's usually interrupted by a 5 year old yelling "mommy I need you" at least once per night. On the weekends I can...
      Attention... not low calorie. Just delicious!
      Diane Shannon Hansell
      Jan 25
      Winter brunches can be fun. Invite your guests to go snowshoeing and then back to your house for a warming brunch. This recipe is perfect. It's hearty and perfect for a crowd. And who knew breakfast lasagna was a real...
      Taste Chocolate Covered Boyne!

      Chocolate Covered Boyne is a great time! Sample treats all over town and enjoy great shopping and dining on Friday, February 11th and Saturday, February 12th. And to make your visit to Boyne City even more fun... we have a Taste Chocolate Covered Boyne package for you that includes a $50 gift card to Kilwins, Stiggs Brewing Company, Cafe Sante and The Boyne City Tap Room. $200 in chocolate, local brews and food!  Want to take your friends and enjoy Boyne City's Chocolate Covered Boyne? Click here and enter!

      Find your new career here.

      Are you ready to become everything you know you can be? There are careers waiting that will fit your needs and desires. Ready to get started in your new life? Click here and see who is looking for you.

      Teddy Bear Patrol is on the move.

      The Lite 96.3 Teddy Bear Patrol delivered bears to first responders during EMS week. Emmet, Cheboygan and Charlevoix EMS and sheriff deputies are now stocked up for a busy summer. Your donations have provided hundreds of bears and they so appreciate it! Click here to read more.
      Pet of the Week 

      Pet Of The Week

      Apollo is our 4 year old Rottweiler Mix that we now have. He is here because his owners were moving and could not take him. Apollo is very friendly.  He is also a sweet dog who loves to be around people. He was raised in a home with children and he was always very good around all different ages. Apollo gets along with dogs but not so much with cats.  He knows quite a few of his commands and is house trained. Read more about me here.