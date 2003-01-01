Hot Night Out

One Hot Dish, Wednesday, Jan. 25th, 6:30, Mustang Wendy’s Harbor Springs

Join Lite 96.3’s Tim Nixon for a fun night to help raise money for the Harbor Springs fire department. This will be so fun… as Tim auctions off firemen! You can bid on your favorite Harbor Springs fireman and enjoy dinner with them that night at Mustang Wendy’s. Free appetizers and specialty cocktails available with proceeds going to the fire department to buy extrication equipment. It’s a great way to help support the community and have a fun night out.

