Hello, my name is Chloe and I'm an eight year old Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix. I'm used to living in a home with family of all ages and friends of all sorts. And by friends I mean cats and other dogs that will respect me and treat me nice. I love to keep busy, so playtime is a must for me, but when I've had enough, I'm always good for a snuggle and quiet time.

