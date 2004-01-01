JOIN THE LITE 96.3 FAMILY
John Tesh
7pm-Midnight
      Attention... not low calorie. Just delicious!
      Diane Shannon Hansell
      Jan 25
      Winter brunches can be fun. Invite your guests to go snowshoeing and then back to your house for a warming brunch. This recipe is perfect. It's hearty and perfect for a crowd. And who knew breakfast lasagna was a real...
      Fun in the snow, last chance for a show, and a night under the stars!
      Lisa Knight
      Jan 24
      There's fun for the family this weekend in Suttons Bay, or how about a night on the trails at Camp Daggett? You only have a few chances left to catch a great musical at the Old Town Playhouse...Or, spend a night under the stars at the Headlands Dark...
      Hearty soup for a cold winter's night.
      Diane Shannon Hansell
      Jan 18
      My favorite cookbooks are from Ina Garten. I love how she keeps things simple. Her recipes always work and most of the time, they are easy enough for a weeknight. I was lucky enough to get her latest book Cooking For Jeffery as a Christmas gift and love...
      Health tips from toddlers
      Heather Leigh
      Jan 18
      My 5 year old can drive me crazy sometimes!! I love her more than anything but I wonder sometimes if she's a bottomless pit! Always saying she's hungry or she's thirsty but then not eating a lot during mealtime. The hungry thing starts when...
      Teddy Bear Patrol is on the move.

      The Lite 96.3 Teddy Bear Patrol delivered bears to first responders during EMS week. Emmet, Cheboygan and Charlevoix EMS and sheriff deputies are now stocked up for a busy summer. Your donations have provided hundreds of bears and they so appreciate it! Click here to read more.
      Pet of the Week 

      Pet Of The Week

      The name is Mick and I'm a medium sized Rat Terrier mix possibly combined with a Beagle, but who knows? I'm a very handsome and extremely friendly dog and I'm five years old to boot! I keep a clean house and most of the time I'm calm and quiet. Read more about me here.