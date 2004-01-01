JOIN THE LITE 96.3 FAMILY
Lisa Knight
2-7pm
      Small steps with big results for the New year!
      Heather Leigh
      Jan 4
      Every year I make the same resolution- get healthy! Not that I'm totally unhealthy but I could definitely use a tune up when it comes to eating and exercising. I struggle to carve out time to create good healthy meals. Exercise is very sporadic and...
      Say cheese, plan your big day, and get out and play!
      Lisa Knight
      Jan 3
      The new year brings all kinds of new and fun events....including a chance to sample the cheeses of the world at the Crooked Tree Arts Center this Friday. If you got engaged over the holiday, you can plan your big day with an event in Traverse City, and...
      What are you doing New Year's Eve?
      Lisa Knight
      Dec 26
      Don't welcome 2017 at home....there's so much going on!  If you haven't made plans, here are a few suggestions....including an early chance to celebrate with a splash! There's fun for the kids at the Great Lakes Children's...
      An easy holiday appetizer perfect for an open house.
      Diane Shannon Hansell
      Dec 22
      I'm always looking for great recipes for appetizers and this is one of my favorites. It uses easy, frozen puff pastry and looks elegant when served. And... the mixture of earthy mushrooms and smokey cheese makes a delicious bite. Smokey...
      January Connecting Women in Business

      Join Lite 96.3's Heather Leigh for the next Connecting Women in Business, Tuesday, January 24th at Stafford's Perry Hotel. Dr. Gretchen Carroll of NCMC  will discuss how organizations across the globe are trying to understand the generational differences in their work forces. For the first time in history, there are five generations of  workers with different values, habits, attitudes, communication styles, mindsets and skill sets working side-by-side in a variety of employment settings. Managers and leaders across the globe are grappling with these differences and attempting to bridge the generational divide.  This interactive session will help you understand and celebrate these differences and present some tips and strategies for bridging the divide and engaging employees of all generations.

      Networking starts at 11:30 with lunch at noon. Click here to register.

      Teddy Bear Patrol is on the move.

      The Lite 96.3 Teddy Bear Patrol delivered bears to first responders during EMS week. Emmet, Cheboygan and Charlevoix EMS and sheriff deputies are now stocked up for a busy summer. Your donations have provided hundreds of bears and they so appreciate it! Click here to read more.
      Pet Of The Week

      Maizey is a great dog for an active family.  This breed is considered a “working” breed.  Because she is a working breed, Maizey is also very smart. Maizey would do best if her new owners gave her a job to do.  That could be working on a farm, being involved in agility competition, or just as a  running partner. Read more about me here.