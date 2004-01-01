Diane Shannon Hansell
Jan 31
If you're heading to a Superbowl party and need a new appetizer recipe, I'm here to help. Meatballs are great because let's face it, everyone loves them. And this one is so easy because the slowcooker does most of the work. You don't even...
This is a great weekend Up North. There is literally something for everyone. If you like to get out and enjoy winter, there are snowshoes and horse drawn sleigh rides. Throw in AlpenFrost and it's a winter wonderland! Enjoy the snow.
Snowshoe Wine...
When is the last time you had a "good night's sleep"? During the week I get about 6 or 7 hours and it's usually interrupted by a 5 year old yelling "mommy I need you" at least once per night. On the weekends I can...
Jan 25
Winter brunches can be fun. Invite your guests to go snowshoeing and then back to your house for a warming brunch. This recipe is perfect. It's hearty and perfect for a crowd. And who knew breakfast lasagna was a real...