Diane Shannon Hansell
Jan 10
When it's cold, a satisfying one dish casserole seems to be a perfect solution. I got this recipe from Martha Stewart and it's a great weeknight idea. Stop and pick up a rotisserie chicken and you can have dinner ready in no time.
Chicken and...
This weekend offers 2 chances to enjoy great comfort foods....plus shop the best local foods indoors! And with all the fresh snow we've been getting, why not get out and enjoy it with a hike on Sunday?
Winter Warm Up on the Old Mission...
As I mentioned last week one of my New Year's Resolutions every year is to workout and get into shape. I am very hot and cold with this.....more cold since having a child.
Yes I have really good excuses for not working out! One is a 5 year old who...
Every year I make the same resolution- get healthy! Not that I'm totally unhealthy but I could definitely use a tune up when it comes to eating and exercising. I struggle to carve out time to create good healthy meals. Exercise is very sporadic and...