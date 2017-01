Join Lite 96.3's Heather Leigh for the next Connecting Women in Business, Tuesday, January 24th at Stafford's Perry Hotel. Dr. Gretchen Carroll of NCMC will discuss how organizations across the globe are trying to understand the generational differences in their work forces. For the first time in history, there are five generations of workers with different values, habits, attitudes, communication styles, mindsets and skill sets working side-by-side in a variety of employment settings. Managers and leaders across the globe are grappling with these differences and attempting to bridge the generational divide. This interactive session will help you understand and celebrate these differences and present some tips and strategies for bridging the divide and engaging employees of all generations.Networking starts at 11:30 with lunch at noon. Click here to register.