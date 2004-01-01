JOIN THE LITE 96.3 FAMILY
      What are you doing New Year's Eve?
      Lisa Knight
      Dec 26
      Don't welcome 2017 at home....there's so much going on!  If you haven't made plans, here are a few suggestions....including an early chance to celebrate with a splash! There's fun for the kids at the Great Lakes Children's...
      An easy holiday appetizer perfect for an open house.
      Diane Shannon Hansell
      Dec 22
      I'm always looking for great recipes for appetizers and this is one of my favorites. It uses easy, frozen puff pastry and looks elegant when served. And... the mixture of earthy mushrooms and smokey cheese makes a delicious bite. Smokey...
      Holidays causing some stress? We can help.
      Raeann Dunlop
      Dec 22
      Six Things you can do to find comfort during stressful situations …. Raeann Dunlop, Life Coach and Corporate Consultant Author, “Why Not?”   It’s no secret that this time of year can be periodically stressful! The...
      Turn the oven off.... and wait for the best prime rib ever.
      Diane Shannon Hansell
      Dec 13
      Christmas dinner.... sometimes it's such a rush with all the presents to open, cookies to eat and family to see. So, you'll love this prime rib recipe because it is one that you can almost forget about. And every time I make this one, it's...
